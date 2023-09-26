Niagara officer cleared after 32-year-old Welland man breaks leg during arrest

The SIU has cleared a Niagara officer after a Welland man broke his leg during an arrest.

It happened the evening of May 29th, 2023, when Niagara Police were called to an assault at a home on King Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and then chased a man on foot who was seen leaving the property.

During the chase, an officer used a conducted energy weapon on him, sending the suspect to the ground.

He was arrested and diagnosed with a broken left leg.

The SIU says they have found no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the arrest and broken leg, and they have closed the case.