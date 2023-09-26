Niagara officer cleared after 32-year-old Welland man breaks leg during arrest
The SIU has cleared a Niagara officer after a Welland man broke his leg during an arrest.
It happened the evening of May 29th, 2023, when Niagara Police were called to an assault at a home on King Street.
Officers arrived on the scene and then chased a man on foot who was seen leaving the property.
During the chase, an officer used a conducted energy weapon on him, sending the suspect to the ground.
He was arrested and diagnosed with a broken left leg.
The SIU says they have found no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the arrest and broken leg, and they have closed the case.