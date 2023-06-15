Niagara officer cleared by SIU after woman hospitalized while in custody

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Niagara Regional Police officer following an incident with a woman held in custody.

On February 14 a 32-year old woman was hospitalized after ingesting a toxic substance while being held at police headquarters in Niagara Falls.

The SIU investigator found no grounds that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection to the incident.

The investigation showed that the woman slipped her arm under the cell door and took cleaning solution from a nearby cleaning cart and drank it.