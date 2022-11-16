Niagara officer who shot fellow cop in Pelham now facing perjury charge

There are some new developments in the cop-on-cop shooting case in Niagara.

It was back on November 29, 2018, in Pelham, when two Niagara Regional Police officers were involved in an on-duty altercation, which led to one officer shooting the other.

An investigation by the SIU and OPP ended with both the shooter Sergeant Shane Donovan, and the injured officer, Constable Nathan Parker, facing criminal charges.

In November of 2019 charges against Sergeant Shane Donovan were withdrawn by the Crown.

A trial for Constable Parker started in 2021 which saw Sergeant Donovan on the stand as a witness.

During Donovan's testimony, concerns were raised that he was not being truthful.

The case ended up being stayed with no charges laid.

Niagara Police asked the Hamilton Police Service to investigate whether Donovan was being truthful on the stand.

Yesterday, Hamilton Police concluded their investigation and arrested Sergeant Shane Donovan and charged him with perjury.

Donovan was released an Officer-in-Charge Undertaking, with a first appearance Court Date of December 12, 2022, in the City of Hamilton.