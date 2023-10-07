Niagara officers are searching for 26-year-old missing person David Bailey

Niagara officers are searching for 26-year-old David Bailey.

David was last seen on Wednesday October 4th, around 4:00pm.

He left his job on Benfield Drive in St. Catharines driving his Black 2014 Dodge dart, with Ontario licence CBDT609.

David has not been seen or heard from since that time.

David is described as 6’3 feet tall, 185 lbs with a slim build.

He has short wavy brown hair, blue eyes with light skin, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with black cargo pants and brown work boots.

The police and David’s family are concerned for his welfare.

David has medical conditions that require regular medication.

Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009964.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.