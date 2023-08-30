Niagara officers cleared in Grimsby SIU investigation after man suffers fractured vertebrae

The SIU has ruled that officers did not use excessive force in an incident in Grimsby earlier this year.

On the morning of May 2nd, officers arrested a 58-year-old man at a home in Grimsby, who was violating a judicial release order.

The man was taken to the ground in the course of his arrest when he allegedly approached officers in an aggressive fashion.

The man was taken into custody and placed in a police cell.

According to the SIU, 40 minutes later, the man fell forward in his cell, striking his forehead on the floor.

The man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with fractured vertebrae.

SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s injuries.

"There was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, and the file has been closed."