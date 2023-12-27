Niagara officers investigating theft in Welland - Photos Released

Niagara officers are investigating a theft in Welland.

On November 23rd around 7p.m., Niagara officers were called to the Welland Walmart regarding a theft.

A man in the store had placed his bag down, which contained over $5000, and mistakenly walked away from it.

When he came back moments later, it was gone.

Video surveillance caught two women looking into the bag, then taking it.

After buying several items with the cash, they left the store.

The first woman is described as around 5'3, tanned skin, around 50 years old wearing a maroon winter jacket, blue jeans, and a yellow toque and yellow scarf.

The second woman is described as around 5'3, tanned skin, long brown hiar wearing a purple winter jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans, black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009614.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.