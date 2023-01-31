Niagara officers uncover crystal meth following traffic stop in St. Catharines

Niagara Police say they made a drug bust after their licence plate reader alerted them to a suspended driver.

Last night, just before 9 p.m., an officer using the force's Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) reader was alerted that the car travelling down Hartzel Road near Walnut Street was registered to a suspended driver.

After conducting a traffic stop, the officer confirmed the driver was the registered owner, and made an arrest.

Officers also discovered 16.9 grams of suspected crystal meth.

50-year-old Kevin Lee Bentum of Niagara-on-the-Lake has been arrested and charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine, and driving while under suspension.

He was released from custody with a court date set for next month,