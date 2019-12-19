Niagara officials gather to discuss how to end homelessness
Niagara Regional officials hosted an event today at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls to discuss best practices for ending homelessness in the region.
The guest speaker was professor and researcher, Iain De Jong, who is known for his work towards ending homelessness in Canadian and U.S. communities.
Mayor of Niagara Falls Jim Diodati, Regional Chair Jim Bradley, and Mayor of St. Catharines Walter Sendzik shared their thoughts on how Niagara needs to take action on the homelessness challenge.
The three agreeing that they need to support existing Regional initiatives, and embracing a Built for Zero mindset.
Last year, Niagara helped over 1,800 households who were experiencing homelessness.
A number of opportunities for the public to get involved in the Region’s Homelessness strategy will be launched in early 2020.
In the meantime, individuals interested in learning more about Niagara’s 10-Year Housing and Homelessness Action Plan can visit the Region’s website.
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.