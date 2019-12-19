Niagara officials gather to discuss how to end homelessness

Niagara Regional officials hosted an event today at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls to discuss best practices for ending homelessness in the region.

The guest speaker was professor and researcher, Iain De Jong, who is known for his work towards ending homelessness in Canadian and U.S. communities.

Mayor of Niagara Falls Jim Diodati, Regional Chair Jim Bradley, and Mayor of St. Catharines Walter Sendzik shared their thoughts on how Niagara needs to take action on the homelessness challenge.

The three agreeing that they need to support existing Regional initiatives, and embracing a Built for Zero mindset.

Last year, Niagara helped over 1,800 households who were experiencing homelessness.

A number of opportunities for the public to get involved in the Region’s Homelessness strategy will be launched in early 2020.

In the meantime, individuals interested in learning more about Niagara’s 10-Year Housing and Homelessness Action Plan can visit the Region’s website.