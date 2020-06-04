Niagara-on-Lake has cancelled its 2020 Golf Classic Tournament and Sports Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is known for raising thousands of dollars for various community initiatives.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Sports Wall of Fame was established in 2003 to honour and recognize men and women who have made a significant contribution to sports in the Niagara-on-the-Lake community.

Each year two individuals are inducted into the Town’s Sports Wall of Fame.

The Sports Wall of Fame 2020 nomination period has been extended indefinitely.

Further information will be announced once a new deadline is decided.