Niagara-on-Lake has cancelled its 2020 Golf Classic Tournament and Sports Wall of Fame Induction
Niagara-on-Lake has cancelled its 2020 Golf Classic Tournament and Sports Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is known for raising thousands of dollars for various community initiatives.
The Niagara-on-the-Lake Sports Wall of Fame was established in 2003 to honour and recognize men and women who have made a significant contribution to sports in the Niagara-on-the-Lake community.
Each year two individuals are inducted into the Town’s Sports Wall of Fame.
The Sports Wall of Fame 2020 nomination period has been extended indefinitely.
Further information will be announced once a new deadline is decided.
"The decision to cancel these events was not taken lightly, but given these unprecedented times, we believe it is the best course of action," stated Kevin Turcotte, Acting Director of Operations. "Thank you to all of our sponsors and participants for their ongoing support and involvement over the years. We look forward to working with you again in 2021.”
-
-
Anne Marie Thomas, insurancehotline.comInsurance Expert
-
Regional Chair Jim Bradley Region taking over canada summer games construction-1Region taking over Canada Summer Games construction