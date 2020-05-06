Niagara-on-the-Lake bans garage and yard sales

Niagara-on-the-Lake says garage and yard sales are a 'no go' right now.

Officials say garage and yard sale are not currently identified as an essential business so they will not be allowed while Emergency Orders remain in effect, or until further notice is given.

The Ontario government extended emergency orders until May 19th today.

By-Law Enforcement Officers will be out looking for people hosting yard sales, and fines will be handed out to residents who don't listen to warnings.

"Physical distancing is working, and it’s not yet time for us to let down our guard," stated Lord Mayor Disero. "I look forward to the day when we can get back to some semblance of normal. Until then, thank you for your cooperation.”

Those wishing to report a violation or issue a complaint are encouraged to email covidcomplaints@notl.com.