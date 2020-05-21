Niagara-On-The-Lake begins issuing building permits again
The Niagara-On-The-Lake Building Department will begin issuing building permits again.
Permit applications may only be submitted electronically as the town continues to following physical distancing protocols.
Cheque payments can be left in the drop box at the east entrance of Town Hall.
Inspections are available by appointment only.
When booking an inspection, applicants will be asked a series of COVID-19 related questions to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
-
Tensions Between China and Taiwan and Hong KongTom McConnell Speaks with Professor Charles Burton Associate Professor Political Science Brock University regarding tensions between China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
-
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system