Niagara-On-The-Lake begins issuing building permits again

The Niagara-On-The-Lake Building Department will begin issuing building permits again.

Permit applications may only be submitted electronically as the town continues to following physical distancing protocols.

Cheque payments can be left in the drop box at the east entrance of Town Hall.

Inspections are available by appointment only.

When booking an inspection, applicants will be asked a series of COVID-19 related questions to ensure the safety of everyone involved.