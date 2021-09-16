Niagara-On-The-Lake by-law officers issue 12 tickets to short term rental operators

Niagara-On-The-Lake is cracking down on short term rentals.

By-law officers with the town have issued 12 tickets to short term rental operators since the town implemented an Administrative Monetary Penalty System for non-parking related offences,.

All short term rental properties in Niagara-On-The-Lake must be licensed to continue operating.

The process of getting a license from the town can take up to 6 weeks and the Short Term Rental Application fee is set at $117.25 per room.

The town is also using a third-party service specialized in helping local governments manage short term rental compliance.

People with concerns about a short term rental in Niagara-On-The-Lake can leave a tip through secure.hostcompliance.com/tips/type or call 435-STR-HELP (435-787-4357) or 289-210-

7226 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.