Niagara-On-The-Lake by-law officers issue 12 tickets to short term rental operators
Niagara-On-The-Lake is cracking down on short term rentals.
By-law officers with the town have issued 12 tickets to short term rental operators since the town implemented an Administrative Monetary Penalty System for non-parking related offences,.
All short term rental properties in Niagara-On-The-Lake must be licensed to continue operating.
The process of getting a license from the town can take up to 6 weeks and the Short Term Rental Application fee is set at $117.25 per room.
The town is also using a third-party service specialized in helping local governments manage short term rental compliance.
People with concerns about a short term rental in Niagara-On-The-Lake can leave a tip through secure.hostcompliance.com/tips/type or call 435-STR-HELP (435-787-4357) or 289-210-
7226 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
-
-
ROUNDTABLE Chris Richard and Rod MawhoodROUNDTABLE Chris Richard and Rod Mawhood
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK SEP 16The economy added 90,000 jobs in August; 69,000 of these were full-time jobs. Cannabis sales amounted to $3.1 billion in 2020 and analysts project that to grow to $10 billion by 2025 which represents annual growth of about 60% Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.