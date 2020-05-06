Niagara-On-The-Lake bylaw enforcement officers issue 113 parking tickets over the weekend

The Lord Mayor of Niagara-On-The-Lake is considering ways to help bylaw enforcement officers after almost 10,500 cars passed through the town over the weekend.

Officers handed out 113 parking tickets, but had trouble keeping up as tourist 'hot spots' cropped up.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero says she would like to redeploy some city staff members and even look at getting body camera equipment.

"There were instances on the weekend that things were thrown at them or people were spitting or that kind of suff, and I just want to protect them too. They're doing the best for the town and/or the residents and citizens of Niagara-On-The-Lake."

Niagara-On-The-Lake has reduced parking in the heritage district, closed public washrooms, and even put up signs to try to keep tourists away.