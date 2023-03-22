Niagara-on-the-Lake calls in police and integrity commissioner to investigate 'interaction'

Niagara-on-the-Lake Council has called in the police and integrity commissioner to investigate an interaction with one of their councillors.

Officials say council was informed of a matter involving a third party’s interaction with a member of Council that warranted investigation on March 20th.

Town Council directed the CAO to bring the matter to the Integrity Commissioner and to notify police.

Both steps have already been taken.

"The work of the Integrity Commissioner and the police are important investigative processes that need to be carried out in a professional and confidential manner."

The Town says it will respect the investigative process, and assist investigations that need to be carried out.