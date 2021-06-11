Niagara-On-The-Lake calls in robots to conduct sidewalk inspections
The sidewalk inspectors in Niagara-On-The-Lake will look a little different this summer.
The town has hired Waterloo-based Top Hat Robotics to conduct the sidewalk inspections using their human-operated robots.
Town CAO Marnie Cluckie says using the robots will free up operations staff to tend to other tasks and the robots' cameras are accurate to within on millimetre.
Top Hat's robots will be cruising the sidewalks next week, but a human employee will be with them to answer any questions.
The sidewalks will still be available during the inspections.
