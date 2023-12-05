Niagara-on-the-Lake CAO stepping down

The CAO in Niagara-on-the-Lake is stepping down.

Marnie Cluckie announcing that she is officially leaving the job on Janaury 14, 2024.

Cluckie joined the town back in 2020 and is moving on for a new opportunity with another municipality.

Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa says, "Marnie's unique ability to bring people together for a common purpose, her visionary leadership and tireless work ethic have had a positive and lasting impact on the community. Council is immensely grateful for her outstanding contributions and wishes her continued success in her future position."

Town Council will announce an interim CAO and the process for the recruitment of a permanent replacement in the coming weeks.