Niagara-On-The-Lake collecting feedback on new park rules

Niagara-On-The-Lake residents are being asked to provide some feedback on new rules at parks.

Council recently approved a new parks by-law to regulate use of the town greenspaces.

Some of the new rules include hours of operation for each park and prohibiting barbecuing, bonfires, using metal detectors, and feeding wildlife.

CAO Marnie Cluckie says town staff will be focusing on educating the public on the new measures and installing informational signs over the next little while.

Park Patrol team members will be rotating throughout the parks on Saturdays and Sundays to ensure compliance to the by-law.

Residents can go to www.JoinTheConversationNOTL.org/parks-by-law to share their thoughts on the changes.

The results will be presented to council in the fall.