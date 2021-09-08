Niagara-On-The-Lake community centre and arena rentals resume

Rentals have returned to the Niagara-On-The-Lake Community Centre and Centennial and Meridian Credit Union Arenas.

It marks the first time since March 13th of last year that room rentals are available at the Community Centre after rentals were temporarily paused due to the pandemic.

Although public skating is not yet available, ice rentals are back up and running as well.

Capacity limitations are in place for all spaces and face masks must be worn unless participating in a physical activity.

All visitors will be screened when they enter the buildings and program organizers are also responsible for additional, active screening.