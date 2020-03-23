Niagara-on-the-Lake declares a state of emergency

Niagara-on-the-Lake has declared a state of emergency.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero says the measure to further protect the town from the potential spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An emergency declaration aligns the Town with the Province granting the Mayor the authority to take such action as she considers necessary to implement the Town’s Emergency Response Plan.

"Declaring an emergency is the next important step the Town is taking toward slowing the potential spread of COVID-19 for the protection of our residents, businesses, and Staff. With hundreds of people returning to Niagara-on-the-Lake from winter travel, what we do over the next few days is critical. People must understand that self-isolation is absolutely essential," stated Lord Mayor Disero. "This declaration will better position the Town as we respond to this rapidly evolving situation. We must cease this opportunity in an effort to stop the potential for community spread."

Nick Ruller, Fire Chief & Community Emergency Management Coordinator, explained, "The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake continues to take significant and important measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community. Today's declaration is another example of the timely and decisive action that is required to flatten the curve and lessen the impact of COVID-19 in our community. Each one of us is responsible for the health and wellbeing of one another during this pandemic. When people are self-isolating, this crisis is contained. I applaud Lord Mayor Disero and Town Council for their commitment and leadership as we continue to take every necessary step to effectively reduce potential for spread of this virus throughout Niagara-on-the-Lake."

Disero says with more than 50 percent of the town's population over the age of 50, this human health emergency presents a significant risk to Niagara-on-the-Lake.