Niagara-On-The-Lake declares climate change emergency
Niagara-On-The-Lake council has declared a climate change emergency.
Councillors voted in favour of the declaration during this week's council meeting.
An Environmental Advisory Committee will also be formed to provide guidance to council on how to tackle environmental issues and lower the town's carbon footprint.
St. Catharines council declared a climate change emergency last April, and a concerned citizens' group, For Our Kids Niagara, is calling on Niagara Falls to do the same.
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues