Niagara-On-The-Lake declares climate change emergency

Niagara-On-The-Lake council has declared a climate change emergency.

Councillors voted in favour of the declaration during this week's council meeting.

An Environmental Advisory Committee will also be formed to provide guidance to council on how to tackle environmental issues and lower the town's carbon footprint.

St. Catharines council declared a climate change emergency last April, and a concerned citizens' group, For Our Kids Niagara, is calling on Niagara Falls to do the same.