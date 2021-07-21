Niagara-On-The-Lake encourages local exploration with Park Hop scavenger hunt

Niagara-On-The-Lake is trying to encourage people to explore local parks with a new family-friendly activity.

The town is hosting a 'Park Hop' starting tomorrow, highlighting 12 parks with an animal-themed scavenger hunt.

Participants will be asked to locate a different animal hiding on a sticker somewhere on or near the playground equipment and play structures at each park.

Once the animal has been found, participants can write it down on a tracker sheet which can be printed out, picked up at the Niagara-On-The-Lake Library, or completed online.

Completed sheets are due by August 23rd by emailing parkhop@notl.com or dropped off at Town Hall's front door drop box.

The sheets with the most correct answers will be entered into a draw to win a prize.

People are also encouraged to post pictures of their Park Hop adventure on social media using the hashtag #NOTLParkHop.