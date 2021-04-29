Niagara-On-The-Lake extends temporary patio program

Niagara-On-The-Lake has extended the temporary patio program until next year.

Under the program restaurant and business owners pay no application fees to set up a temporary patio space until January 1st, 2022.

The town is offering two application streams: one for new applicants and one for renewals.

Several municipalities in Niagara are offering this type of program to support the business community and offer more space for physical distancing as the pandemic continues.

Under the province's current stay-at-home order restaurants can only offer take-out, drive-through, and delivery options. All indoor and outdoor dining is closed.

The stay-at-home order is scheduled to end May 20th.

More information on the program and related requirements can be found on the town's website.