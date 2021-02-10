Niagara-On-The-Lake Fire crews remain on scene after major Virgil fire

Crews are still keeping an eye on hotspots this morning after a major fire in Niagara-On-The-Lake.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified and Fire Chief Nick Ruller expects crews will transition to the investigation phase of the operation later today.

Niagara-On-The-Lake Fire was called out to the scene in the Townline Road and Carlton Street area of Virgil yesterday afternoon around 2:30.

Although the call initially came in as a chicken barn, Ruller says the facility was broken up into small units that were used for storage, furniture manufacturing, and mechanic shops.

Some classic cars and boats were being stored at the facility.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were already bursting through the roof of the building.

It was a challenging call for the firefighters as they dealt with icy conditions, limited access to the property, and had to truck in water to douse the flames.

Crews continued to fight until 2 a.m.

No civilian injuries are being reported, but some firefighters did suffer minor injuries due to slips and falls on the ice.

As the building was not actively being used as a chicken barn, there were no animals on site during the fire.

A damage estimate is expected later today.