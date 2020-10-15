Niagara-on-the-Lake gets strict when it comes to face shields

A special council meeting was held in Niagara-on-the-Lake this week to clarify mask and face shield use.

Town Council decided to repealed a by-law, which required residents to wear masks, face shields, or face coverings in enclosed public spaces.

The Town instead decided to go with a provincial by-law which requires the wearing of masks or face coverings that cover the nose, mouth and chin with no gap when in enclosed spaces.

The main difference is that a face shield alone does not comply with the provincial regulation, so if a shield is being worn the mouth and nose must since be covered by a mask or covering.