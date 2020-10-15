Niagara-on-the-Lake gets strict when it comes to face shields
A special council meeting was held in Niagara-on-the-Lake this week to clarify mask and face shield use.
Town Council decided to repealed a by-law, which required residents to wear masks, face shields, or face coverings in enclosed public spaces.
The Town instead decided to go with a provincial by-law which requires the wearing of masks or face coverings that cover the nose, mouth and chin with no gap when in enclosed spaces.
The main difference is that a face shield alone does not comply with the provincial regulation, so if a shield is being worn the mouth and nose must since be covered by a mask or covering.
“The legal precedent is that the law with the strictest regulations and requirements, regardless of which level of government it comes from, is the law which prevails,” stated Lord Mayor Betty Disero. “In this case, the Provincial requirements are in fact the strictest, making Council’s decision to repeal the Town’s By-law in favour and support of Provincial regulations fairly straightforward. So, to be clear, we are now all following Provincial regulations. “Protecting the health and safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors is first and foremost the objective of the Town Council and Staff,” the Lord Mayor added. “Continuing with education and voluntary compliance, Town Staff is partnering with the Province and Region to ensure compliance of these regulations and assist businesses in keeping their employees and patrons safe. It is so important that we exercise caution now, so we don’t have to close down later.”
“Wearing a mask is an essential part of the recovery process,” stated Interim CAO Sheldon Randall. “We must continue to limit contact and protect one another from the potential spread of this virus.”
