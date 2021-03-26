Niagara-on-the-Lake going dark for Earth Hour Saturday night

The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake will be highlighting Earth Hour this weekend by going dark.

Lights at Town Hall and the Community Centre will be turned off to mark the day tomorrow from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Residents and businesses in Niagara-on-the-Lake are invited to help commemorate the event, as well, by turning out the lights at their homes and establishments.

“The Town is actively considering ways to reduce our carbon footprint and to positively impact our environment,” stated Lord Mayor Betty Disero. “Earth Hour is another great way we can come together as one community united, to show that we care about our planet and are committed to leaving it better than we found it.”

In February of 2020, Town Council declared a climate emergency in Niagara-on-the-Lake and launched an Environmental Advisory Committee.

“Niagara-on-the-Lake is constantly striving to be good stewards of the environment and to encourage residents to do the same,” stated CAO Marnie Cluckie. “We’ve come a long way in recent years but there’s still lots to do. We look forward to seeing residents and businesses join with us to support this great initiative.”

