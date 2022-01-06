Niagara-on-the-Lake has a new Town Clerk

Niagara-on-the-Lake has hired a new Town Clerk.

Ralph Walton will serve as the Town’s Clerk and Manager of Legislative Services.

Walton has served as Clerk with municipal governments across Ontario, including in Niagara, and Durham.

He has also worked for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“Ralph has extensive experience leading teams and is committed to providing customer service excellence,” stated CAO Marnie Cluckie. “He has demonstrated commitment and integrity in previous positions, and I am confident that he will quickly become a valuable asset to our Town and leadership team. I look forward to working with him!”

“I am impressed by the experience and knowledge Ralph brings to this position,” stated Lord Mayor Betty Disero. “On behalf of Town Council, I look forward to welcoming Ralph to the Niagara-on-the-Lake team and working together to serve our great residents.”

