Niagara-on-the-Lake has a plan to keep planters, flower beds, and baskets alive

Officials in Niagara-on-the-Lake will be spraying the town's floral displays with soap starting next week.

Due to the recent heatwave and discovery of aphids on some flower arrangements, town staff will begin spraying municipal floral displays, including planters, flower beds, and hanging baskets, with insecticidal soap, on Monday, July 5, 2021, periodically continuing when temperatures rise.

Staff will use Safer’s Insecticidal Soap, an insecticidal soap authorized by the Provincial Government for cosmetic use.

They say the soap is considered low risk and causes no harm to the public.

Green signs advising the public of the spraying will be posted throughout the Town at least 24 hours prior to spraying and will remain up for 48 hours after spraying. Spraying typically occurs in the morning.

“I would like to thank Staff for their quick discovery of the aphids and for their dedication to ensuring our renowned floral displays remain healthy and vibrant,” stated Marnie Cluckie, CAO.

“Staff has been using Safer’s Insecticidal Soap for many years to prevent aphids from sucking the juice from our petunias and damaging our floral displays,” stated J.B. Hopkins, Supervisor of Parks. “The insects reproduce rapidly in hot weather, so it’s vital to act quickly. All of our floral displays look excellent, and we want to keep them looking fantastic for the remainder of the season.”