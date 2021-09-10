Niagara-on-the-Lake hoping to cut costs of enforcing by-laws and increase compliance with new change

Niagara-on-the-Lake Council is moving forward with some changes to the way it enforces by-laws saying it will reduce costs and increase compliance.

Council approved the implementation of an 'Administrative Monetary Penalty System (AMPS)' for non-parking related offences replacing the conventional use of Part 1 and Part 3 charges under the Provincial Offences Act.

Empowered by the Municipal Act, AMPS authorizes municipalities to issue fines for violations to municipal by-laws and officials say it will provide a faster and more flexible process for payment, appeal and collection of parking penalties.

The following By-laws have been amended to implement AMPS:

Animal Care & Control, Clean Yards, Fences, Fireworks Sale of and Use, Noise, Nuisance, Parks, Property Standards, Sign, Site Alteration, Short Term Rental, Swimming Pool, Private Trees, and Public Trees.

“We’ve made great strides toward modernizing the enforcement of our By-laws to protect the essence of the Niagara-on-the-Lake community,” stated Lord Mayor Betty Disero. “I look forward to the Town’s increased ability to serve our residents well through this new initiative.”

“I want to thank By-law Staff for the comprehensive work they have done investigating AMPS and for leading the initiative to bring this viable option to the Town,” stated CAO Marnie Cluckie. “I anticipate that by supporting enforcement and reducing associated costs, AMPS will have far-reaching benefits for our community.”