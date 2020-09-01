Niagara-on-the-Lake horse carriages told to stay on two designated streets on the weekends

Following some heated exchanges between protesters in Niagara-on-the-Lake, the town is asking horse carriages to move to another location on the weekends.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero says by asking the horse and carriage operators to move to Byron and King Street on Saturdays and Sundays only, the town is doing its best to accommodate both groups.

Disero says they know they won’t satisfy everyone, but they can move to less confrontation, and more caring and compassion.

A number of protests supporting and denouncing the horse carriage industry have taken place in NOTL this summer, but tensions have escalated following accusations that a member of the pro-horse community suggested an animal activist killed herself while demonstrating in Burlington at a pig factory.

The town offered some question and answers for the public: