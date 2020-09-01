Niagara-on-the-Lake horse carriages told to stay on two designated streets on the weekends
Following some heated exchanges between protesters in Niagara-on-the-Lake, the town is asking horse carriages to move to another location on the weekends.
Lord Mayor Betty Disero says by asking the horse and carriage operators to move to Byron and King Street on Saturdays and Sundays only, the town is doing its best to accommodate both groups.
Disero says they know they won’t satisfy everyone, but they can move to less confrontation, and more caring and compassion.
A number of protests supporting and denouncing the horse carriage industry have taken place in NOTL this summer, but tensions have escalated following accusations that a member of the pro-horse community suggested an animal activist killed herself while demonstrating in Burlington at a pig factory.
The town offered some question and answers for the public:
Relocation of Horse and Carriages from Queen and King Street to Byron and King Street
Q & A
September 1, 2020
Q: Who made this decision?
A: Council. Delegated authority was not used.
Q: Why was this decision made?
A: To uphold public safety, deescalate the situation, support local businesses surrounding the intersection of Queen and King Street, and protect the integrity and brand of the Town’s downtown core.
Q: Why was this discussed in closed session?
A: Council was given legal advice. It’s normal for legal advice to be given in confidence, and this practical need is provided for within the Municipal Act.
Q: Will the Horse and Carriage operation be relocated to this located forever?
A: As determined by Council, and agreed to by both Horse and Carriage operators, the relocation is only to take place on Saturday and Sundays, during regular season operation.
Q: What can the Town do to help this situation?
A: The Town is doing what it can, within the boundaries of the Traffic Safety Act, Human Rights Code, and Municipal Act.
