Niagara-on-the-Lake issues statement on Canada Day following tragic discoveries

While Niagara-on-the-Lake hasn't planned any Canada Day activities this year, the town has issued a statement following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked, and mass graves at former residential schools.

Town officials say they are supporting the Niagara Regional Native Centre, and all Indigenous people during this time of grief.

"We mourn with them and are determined to support their efforts to raise awareness and see a change made for this generation of Indigenous people, and for generations to come. While we recognize that we cannot bring back those whose lives were taken too soon, we as a country and as individuals can acknowledge the truth about the injustices Indigenous peoples have faced, and continue to face, and can honour the memory of the lives lost."

Officials say on this Canada Day, they are choosing to recognize the contributions the residents, soldiers, and First Nations peoples of the region made to the development of Canada.

"They gave so much and yet so much was taken from them. However you choose to celebrate Canada Day this year, consider spending time reflecting on the trauma felt and experienced by Indigenous people and educate yourself on their great contributions to Canada’s history."

Niagara-on-the-Lake is incredibly proud to be the home of the Landscape of Nations: The Six Nations and Native Allies Commemorative Memorial, a unique memorial site, identified and offered by The Niagara Parks Commission.

"We, this generation of Canadians, have the opportunity to lead change. We can raise our voices in support of all Ingenious people by acknowledging their hardship, sharing in their mourning, and understanding their contributions.

The Town invites all residents to join in this journey of honouring, reflecting, and learning."