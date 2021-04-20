Niagara-On-The-Lake kicks off weeklong kindness campaign
As many people are feeling the mental drain of the ongoing pandemic, Niagara-On-The-Lake is kicking off a week-long campaign focused on kindness.
Every day this week the town will be providing prompts to encourage community members to show some kindness and share a positive message.
Businesses, churches, and other organizations with signs or billboards are encouraged to display messages such as 'Choose Kindness' throughout the week.
Yesterday's focus was on words and today the town wants to see creativity used to generate kindness by doing things such as writing kind messages on sidewalks with chalk or creating a lawn sign.
The prompts for the rest of the week include 'Giving,' 'Self Care,' and 'Stewardship.'
More information can be found on the town's Shine Light, Spread Kindness page.
