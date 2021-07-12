Niagara-on-the-Lake launches 24/7 hotline for short term rental complaints

Niagara-on-the-Lake has hired a third party to help crackdown on short term rental complaints.

Town officials say with an increasing number of complaints filed against Short Term Rentals, the pilot program will support local By-law Enforcement Officers and provide increased service to the community by providing 24/7 support for complaint resolution.

There are 300 short term rentals in the town.

The program offers at 24/7 hotline number and online system for residents to report issues such as excessive noise, illegal parking, or overflowing trash.

The Host Compliance company will contact the owner or property manager to advise them of the complaint.

The owner or property manager will be required to respond to the complaint within 45 minutes. Failure to respond may result in applicable fines.

To file an online complaint against a Short Term Rental in Niagara-on-the-Lake, you can go to secure.hostcompliance.com/tips/type or call 435-STR-HELP (435-787-4357) or 289-210-7226.