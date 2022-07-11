Niagara-on-the-Lake launches a shop local campaign highlighting 270 businesses

The town of Niagara-on-the-Lake has launched its second 'ShopNOTL' campaign.

The summer-long campaign is being paid for by a $10,000 grant from the Region’s Niagara Buy Local Micro Grant to support marketing activities.

It will focus on attracting more visitors to Niagara-on-the-Lake and reminding residents to visit www.shopnotl.ca.

This campaign is targeting Niagara residents and people living in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) with digital advertisements, videos, social media visuals, blog posts, and radio, newspaper and GO-Train advertisements

“ShopNOTL helps support the growth and retention of our local business community, ” stated Lord Mayor Betty Disero.

“Shop local initiatives contribute to building a prosperous economy, and on behalf of Council, we are ecstatic to see the continuous efforts promoting our local businesses while engaging both residents and visitors.”

To date, 271 businesses have registered on ShopNOTL.