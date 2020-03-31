Niagara-On-The-Lake launches Community Assistance webpage

Niagara-On-The-Lake has set up a dedicated page to connect residents with businesses continuing to operate during the pandemic.

The new COVID-19 – Community Assistance page highlights companies accepting orders online or over the phone.

The page also includes a list of community groups willing to make deliveries for those in need.

Town officials also encourage anyone who is healthy and has not travelled in the past two weeks to contact a community partner and offer to lend a hand.