Niagara-on-the-Lake launches Discretionary Grant Program

The town of Niagara-on-the-Lake is offering grants to community organizations.

The Discretionary Grant Program aims to help organizations, groups and events that contribute to the cultural, social, environmental, and economic well-being of the town.

Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa says "The opportunities provided through this Program positively impact our community and help realize the aspirations of organizations, groups, and events across the Town. We are excited to relaunch this valued Program."

The program has a budget of $102,000 funded from the parking program.

They hope to support a wide variety of community-based events and capital purchases.

For more information visit https://www.notl.com/council-government/budget-finance/discretionary-grant-program.