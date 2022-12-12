Niagara-on-the-Lake Launching Snow Plow Tracking Website

Niagara-on-the-Lake is launching a new snow Plow Tracking Software.

Residents will be able to track snow removal services through real-time updates.

The system will monitor where salt and sand have been distributed, what roads and sidewalks have been cleared, and where snow plows have been within the past 30 minutes.

“I am excited to see this interactive snow plow tracker utilized for the community’s benefit,” stated Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa. “Maintaining excellent customer service is what the Town strives to achieve, and this is another great way we are enhancing service levels and ensuring effective information sharing is provided during a snowstorm. On behalf of Town Council, thank you to Town Staff for bringing this operational initiative to fruition.”

The interactive tracking map is available on the Town’s website through the following link: www.notl.com/town-services/roads-infrastructure/snow-procedures