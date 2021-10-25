Niagara-On-The-Lake man facing child pornography charges
A Niagara-On-The-Lake man is facing child pornography charges.
The Niagara Region Police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation earlier this month, leading to Saturday's arrest of 39 year old Weston Thomas Nesbit.
He has been charged with possession of child pornogrpahy, making child pornography, and making child pornography available.
