Niagara-on-the-Lake man plans to swim the Niagara River this weekend

Swimming the Niagara River is just one more challenge Dylan Rumsey is prepared to take on.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake man plans to swim the Niagara River this Saturday to bring more awareness to the issue of mental health.

The 25-year-old says he's been in and out of the system to deal with the trauma in his life.

He was sexually abused at 14 and two years later he was diagnosed with PTSD and psychosis.

Rumsey says he's also lived with addiction to alcohol and other substances.

Rumsey hopes to raise $12,500 via GoFundMe for Pathstone Mental Health, which provides mental health treatment for children in Niagara.

He will be swimming from the Queenston boat launch starting at 9:30 to the gazebo at Queen's Royal Park in Niagara-on-the-Lake, which he estimates will take four to six hours to complete.

