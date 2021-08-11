Niagara-On-The-Lake now offering online forms for dog licenses and requests for screenings

People in Niagara-On-The-Lake are now able to get or renew a dog licence or start the process to dispute a parking ticket online.

Starting today, pet owners can fill out a form and pay online for dog licenses.

People who want to dispute a parking ticket can also request a meeting with a screening officer by filling out an online form.

The process will allow residents and officials to review and determine if a parking infraction was committed.

Hard copies of the forms for either service will still be accepted.