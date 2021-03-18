Niagara-On-The-Lake offers free pre-paid postcards to residents

Niagara-On-The-Lake is borrowing a page from Canada Post's book and offering free pre-paid postcards.

Resident can choose one of five cards featuring photos submitted by local photographers as part of the town's 2020 Photo Contest.

To claim a card, Niagara-On-The-Lake residents need to complete an online form.

CAO Marnie Cluckie says, "Help us help you stay connected to your loved ones during this challenging season by taking a few moments to write a kind and encouraging note on a pre-paid postcard that we'll send you."

The sign-up deadline is March 31st and postcards will be placed in the mail the week of April 5th.

The cards are limited to one per person.

Earlier this year Canada Post also sent out pre-paid postcards to encourage Canadian residents to keep in touch during the pandemic.