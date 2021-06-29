Niagara-On-The-Lake pair establish new Niagara College scholarships

A Niagara-On-The-Lake couple has established a new scholarship for Niagara College students.

Starting this fall, twelve returning students with an average of over 70 percent will be given $1,000 thanks to Lauren and Vaughn Goettler.

One student from each main school of study will be chosen: Academic, Liberal and Access Studies; Allied Health; Community Services; Justice and Fitness; Business and Management; Canadian Food and Wine Institute; Environment and Horticulture; Hospitality and Tourism; Media; Nursing and Personal Support Worker; Technology; and Trades.

In a statement the Goettlers say they are honoured to provide the bursary during challenging pandemic times. "We are committed to young people who have the vision and dedication to their futures to become all that they can be. While the road may not be easy, it is a worthwhile destination, full of a sense of accomplishment and a life of fulfillment."

The pair say they hope their gesture might inspire other people to do the same.

Niagara College officials are grateful for the gift as many students are dealing with financial challenges and additional stressors they could not have anticipated pre-pandemic.