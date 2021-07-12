Niagara-On-The-Lake pedestrian dies following Irvine Road collision

A Niagara-On-The-Lake man has died after he was hit by a driver last night.

Police have determined a 41 year old pedestrian was hit by the driver of a southbound Toyota Corolla on Irvine Road in Niagara-On-The-Lake just before 9:30 p.m.

The driver, a 27 year old St. Catharines man, remained on scene after the collision.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1025591.