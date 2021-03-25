Niagara-on-the-Lake prepares for more tourists by reopening washroom, and educating visitors rules

Niagara-on-the-Lake is preparing for more tourists.

The town is reopening public washrooms in the Heritage District, reinstating Town Staff for public education and cleaning, and posting safety signage.

Beginning this weekend, the public washrooms at Queen’s Royal Park and Simcoe Park will be open 7-days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Town Staff will also return to the Heritage District beginning Saturday, March 27, 2021, to assist with public education regarding restrictions outlined by the Province, and to periodically spray and sanitize high-touch surfaces such as benches and parking machines.

The extra efforts will be made on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the remainder of the spring and summer months.

Public washrooms at Memorial Park and at the Information Centre, located at Fort George, remain closed at this time but will reopen later in the season.

The Market Street washroom, being the only public washroom that does not close during the winter season, remains open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.