Niagara-On-The-Lake preparing to begin work on heritage trail

Work on Niagara-On-The-Lake's heritage trail will begin early next month.

Town officials and the Heritage Trail Committee are getting ready to launch phase one of the rehabilitation work on a portion of the trail from John Street South to Paffard Street after some generous donations from community members.

The trail runs along the old rail line, following the historic Erie and Ontario Railroad along Concession 1.

The three metre wide trail will have a fine crushed stone surface when it is complete.

Work on phase one is expected to take four weeks.

