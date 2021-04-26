Niagara-On-The-Lake putting signs back up encouraging everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols

Niagara-On-The-Lake is putting signs back up asking everyone to stay at home.

The electronic signs will be at the intersections of John Street East and Queen's Parade, Mary Street and Mississauga Street, Four Mile Creek Road and York Road, and Lakeshore Road near Newark Park.

The messages include 'Stay At Home Order' and 'Mask Up - Physical Distance.'

The town put up similar signs about a year ago as staff struggled to deter tourists from flocking to the area.

In accordance with provincial restrictions, town staff have used safety fencing to block off all picnic tables.

Benches, green spaces, and playgrounds are still open.