Niagara-on-the-Lake ready for Step 3 which is only days away

Niagara-on-the-Lake is preparing to enter Step 3 of the province's reopening plan on Friday.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero says their ambassador program, which welcomes tourists and reminds them of COVID protocols, will continue.

The Shaw Festival Theatre has restarted performances, with multiple shows planned for this weekend.

This past weekend, 11,000 vehicles entered the town, while it was in Step 2.

Disero says some businesses will continue to offer outdoor dining, instead of opening their indoor dining rooms.

Indoor dining is allowed as of Friday with no capacity rules, except tables must be spaced 2 metres apart.

Disero also talked about a new program for residents to issue complaints about short term rental properties.