Niagara-On-The-Lake's Christmas parade cancelled

Niagara-On-The-Lake's Christmas Parade has officially been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Officials with the Parade Committee say they regret the decision, but acknowledge holding a standard parade would be risky.

The committee is still exploring alternative options to keep the spirit alive, and further announcements will follow as the discussions continue.

