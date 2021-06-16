Niagara-On-The-Lake's Senior Strawberry Social Afternoon Tea returns in a new format

A special Niagara-On-The-Lake senior's afternoon tea is returning in a COVID-19 friendly format.

The Senior Citizen Strawberry Social Afternoon Tea on Monday, June 28th will be a drive-thru event where residents 65 and older can receive an individual box of baked treats, tea, and fresh strawberries.

Delivery options will also be available between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The strawberries are being donated by Seaway Farms.

Registration is required by completing the online registration form on the town's website or by calling 905-468-3266 before June 22nd.

June is Senior's month.