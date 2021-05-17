Niagara-On-The-Lake sets 20 million step goal as Step Challenge returns

People in Niagara-On-The-Lake are encouraged to lace up and get moving for the return of the Step Challenge.

The challenge officially begins on June 1st with a goal of collectively walking 20 million steps.

Anyone who lives or works in Niagara-On-The-Lake can register as an individual, or as part of a team.

Prizes will be awarded throughout the month thanks to Harvest Barn, the Lake Report, and the Niagara-On-The-Lake Library.

• Week 1: the individual and team with the highest daily step average

• Week 2: the most improved total step count in

• Week 3: the highest number of steps taken

• Week 4: the best/most creative team name (selected by Staff)

• Challenge completion: the individual and team with the most total steps

