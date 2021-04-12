Niagara-On-The-Lake steps up COVID-19 measures for Spring Break

Niagara-On-The-Lake is ramping up protective measures as kids get set to enjoy the delayed Spring Break this week.

Town staff will be redeployed to ensure all outdoor amenities are safe for public use so residents can still enjoy the fresh air in accordance with the provincial stay-at-home orders.

Staff will be cleaning the public washrooms at Queen's Royal Park, Simcoe Park, Market Street, Virgil Sports Park, and the portable washroom across from Hendriks Valu Mart once

per hour every day.

Playground structures and benches will be sprayed with a Health Canada approved disinfectant twice per day.

High touch points on Queen Street, such as benches and parking metres, will also be sprayed twice per day on weekends.

Expect to see town staff patrolling parks to help by-law officers remind the public about current restrictions.

The town is also making disposable medical masks available outside public washroom entrances in case anyone forgets theirs and needs to use the facilities.

Although these measures are being brought in for the Spring Break, the town may extend the efforts past next week.